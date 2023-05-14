$25-million husk pallets and plastic recycling unit proposed in Telangana

May 14, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A team from Incredible Husk International Group met with Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao in London on Sunday to discuss the establishment of their husk pallets and plastic recycling unit in Telangana.

The team was led by CEO of Incredible Husk UK, Keith Ridgeway and CEO of Incredible Husk India, Ceeka Chandra Shaker.

During the meeting, the Incredible Husk International Group team informed the Minister that with an investment of $25 million, their proposed manufacturing unit will produce up to 1,000 MT per annum of bio-pallets. The company also expressed its interest in collaborating with the government of Telangana to lay down a roadmap for a co-operative model for collecting husk and reused plastic in the State. Mr.Rama Rao assured them of necessary support from the Telangana government for their proposed venture in the State.

As part of his UK tour, the Minister on Sunday also visited the Ambedkar Museum in London and paid his respects to B.R.Ambedkar. The museum offers a peek into the circumstances that shaped Dr.Ambedkar’s quest for equality. Mr.Rama Rao presented a replica of the Ambedkar statue in Telangana to the museum for display. He also presented a portrait of Ambedkar to the High Commission of India.