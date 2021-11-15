₹ 25 lakh stolen from realtor’s car

WARANGAL

15 November 2021 23:51 IST

Miscreants made away with ₹ 25 lakh cash kept in a parked car near a bank in broad daylight on the busy Nakkalagutta area in Hanamkonda town on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred when a real estate businessman went inside a bank to sign some documents, leaving a bag containing ₹ 25 lakh cash in his car after parking the vehicle on the roadside, sources said. Unidentified persons smashed the front window of the parked car and decamped with the cash. When the businessman returned from the bank a few minutes later, he found the driver's side glass window of the car broken, and cash missing.

He soon called the police who rushed to the spot and examined the crime scene.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage for possible clues to make a breakthrough in the brazen daylight theft case.

Advertising

Advertising