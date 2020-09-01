₹25 lakh ex-gratia for medicos dying of COVID

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 23:58 IST

In addition to Centre’s ₹50 lakh insurance

Telangana government would issue ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh to the families of healthcare professionals who die of COVID-19. A decision to this effect was announced by Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office on Tuesday. This will be in addition to the ₹50 lakh insurance provision offered by the Central government.

Buzz around this announcement started spreading from late afternoon after various doctors’ associations met the Health Minister. However, the healthcare professionals requested ex-gratia to be increased.

Treatment at NIMS

If any doctor or healthcare workers contracts COVID-19, they will be provided treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), as per an earlier demand. Mr Rajender’s office stated that the number of days spent by the professionals to recover from COVID will be considered as ‘on duty’.

