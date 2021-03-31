2.5 kg of gold, $30,000 seized at Hyderabad airport

Customs officials detain five passengers who arrived from Dubai

Five passengers who arrived from Dubai were detained by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle in foreign-origin gold.

Over 2.5 kg of yellow metal worth ₹1.15 crore in the open market was seized from the passengers. They arrived by flydubai flight FZ-8779.

The gold was concealed in electronic appliances, which was carried by the suspected accused in their check-in baggage. They were detained and further investigation is in progress, an official said.

In a separate case, the sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force detained a Dubai-bound passenger at RGIA for ‘illegally’ carrying 30,000 US Dollars.

The male passenger was scheduled to board flydubai Flight no FZ8776.

“He was found to be carrying 30, 000 US dollars in a handbag. It was seized under Customs ACT 1962,” a CISF official said.