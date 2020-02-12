2.5 kg gold seized

In three cases, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detained eight persons who were trying to smuggle large quantities of foreign-origin gold at Hyderabad and Mumbai airports. They seized 2.5 kg of gold, which was concealed in a juicer, hammer, and in the form of paste. In the first case, a passenger from Dubai who was carrying a suitcase and two others from Jaipur were intercepted at the exit gate of RGI Airport. The passenger who arrived from Dubai was handing over his suitcase to the domestic passengers when the officers intercepted them, DRI officials said.

“Examination of the suitcase revealed that it contained a tool kit, including a hammer. Concealed deeply inside the metal head of the hammer were two pieces of gold weighing 931 grams valued Rs. 39 lakh,” they said.

On specific intelligence that the same modus operandi was being used to smuggle gold into the country from Mumbai, the officers here passed on the information to Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. “In a similar manner, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was handing over the suitcase to two persons who travelled from Jaipur. All three were detained and Customs officials found 931 grams of gold concealed inside the hammer,” the officer said.

In another case, they arrested two persons who arrived from Dubai. The accused were carrying 550 grams of gold paste and 160 grams of a gold rod, which was concealed in a juicer motor. “We have extracted 490 grams of gold from 550 grams of paste,” they said.