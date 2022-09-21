[24]7.ai to hire 2,500 in TS by October  

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 18:52 IST

Customer engagement solutions and service provider [24]7.ai said it plans to recruit 9,000 people across the country in the current financial year, including 2,500 from Telangana, by October.

Announcing that it is hiring across Voice and Chat processes to serve its international client base, the company on Wednesday said it is also collaborating with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in Warangal and Nizamabad for campus recruitment drives.

In a release, the company said it is looking at concerted efforts to tap into talent from Tier 2 and 3 cities with ‘work from anywhere’ options. It has initiatives in place such as ‘Earn while you learn scheme’ that provides undergraduates an experience of work life as they continue to study.

To ease in freshers and hires from Tier 2 and 3 towns, ‘Campus to corporate’, on-the-job learning initiatives, soft skills’ training and coaching initiatives are also extended for smoother transitions.

