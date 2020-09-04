2,478 new cases in the State

HYDERABAD

04 September 2020 22:30 IST

Maximum of 247 cases in GHMC area, 100-plus in four districts

The State continued to record a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with 2,478 persons testing positive on Thursday. With this, the virus tally in Telangana has reached 1,35,884.

Of the 2,478 cases reported in the State, 247 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Meanwhile, Rangareddy district recorded 171 cases, Nalgonda 135 cases, Karimnagar 129 cases and Khammam 128 cases.

According to the bulletin released by the office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of deaths reported on Thursday stood at 10, thus taking the total number of fatalities to 866. While the fatality rate in the country is 1.74%, in the State it is 0.63%.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of COVID-patients who recovered was 2,011 which pushed the total number of reported recoveries to 1,02,024. The recovery rate in the State was recorded as 75%.

The bulletin stated that 62,543 samples were tested on Thursday and the cumulative number of tests stands at 16,05,521.

The total samples tested per million of the population was 43,245 and as many as 2,274 tests results are awaited. The bulletin recorded that as many as 28,144 primary contacts and 8,756 secondary contacts of patients were tested on Thursday.

The number of symptomatic cases was reported as 42,124 and those who are asymptomatic were 93,760.