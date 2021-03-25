244 trees to go off Gandipet road

Translocation of remaining 42 trees ordered

Scores of fully grown trees are set to be brought down to facilitate widening of the Gandipet main road, even while the offer for free translocation hangs in the balance.

The Gandipet main road is proposed to be widened from two-lane to eight-lane towards Shankarpally, for which trees lining the road on both sides need to be felled as per a proposal submitted by the Roads & Buildings department to the Forest department.

Forest officials who inspected the road stretch extending up to 2.5 kilometres have enumerated a total of 286 trees with girth over 30 centimetres.

The proposal was forwarded to the Tree Protection Committee (TPC) as mandated by the Water, Land, and Trees Act (WALTA).

Joint inspection

The TPC conducted joint inspection of the stretch and issued orders for felling a total of 244 trees, and translocation of the remaining 42.

Majority of the trees which are allowed to be felled belong to the species such as peltophorum, subabul, sissoo (Indian Rosewood), and eucalyptus, while those ordered to be translocated are banyan, neem, millingtonia, and pongamia, among others.

Meanwhile, the NGO Vata Foundation which has been engaged in voluntary and free translocation of trees, has come forward to translocate even the trees marked for felling.

“We are ready to translocate all the 244 trees free of cost, and even donors are ready to adopt all the trees. But the department is yet to give a nod,” says Uday Krishna, the Founder of Vata Foundation.

Officials of the R&B department, when sought their version, expressed helplessness saying that tenders were finalised for the tree felling and contract was awarded.