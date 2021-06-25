24 officers graduate from MCEME

HYDERABAD

Convocation of TES-35 course conducted

Engineering degrees to 24 officers of Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) course were awarded in a solemn convocation ceremony by Commandant MCEME & Colonel Commandant Corps of EME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, strictly adhering to all COVID-19 precautionary protocols at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Friday.

Conferring of B.Tech degree empowers the officers to confidently undertake the challenging tasks of providing effective engineering solutions to the Indian Army during both peace as well as war. Lt Gen TSA Narayanan congratulated the graduating officers and extolled them to always lead ethical, professional lives and with a courage of conviction.

DGEME Gold Medal was awarded to Lt. Akshaydeep Dwivedi for overall first in merit of TES-35 Course. GOC-in-C, ARTRAC trophy & book prize were awarded to Lt. Shubham Anandrao for best all round student officer of TES-35 Course. MCEME, established in 1953, functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Shimla, the nodal command responsible for imparting the complete spectrum of training to the Indian Army, a press release said.

