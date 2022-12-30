24 Maoists surrender in Telangana’s border district of Bhadradri Kothagudem in 2022

December 30, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The year 2022 saw intensive anti-Maoist operations by the police in Telangana’s border district of Bhadradri Kothagudem with the district police conducting as many as 339 raids, 112 cordon and search operations, and four inter-State combing operations.

The district police claimed to have succeeded in preventing the Maoists from spreading their sphere of activity in Bhadradri Kothagudem, which shares a long border with the strife-ridden areas of Chhattisgarh.

Police have arrested 46 prime accused involved in 13 extremist violence/offences in the district in 2022.

Those arrested include two Area Committee members, eight dalam members, 13 militia members, 16 sympathisers, five couriers and two village committee members of the outlawed outfit, according to the statistics provided by the district police. A total of 24 Maoists, including two Area Committee members, 10 dalam members, 12 militia members, surrendered before the district police in 2022. These include several Maoist cadres from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police added.

Police have seized one Barmar weapon, 50 gms gunpowder and recovered 50 gelatin sticks, 26 detonators, one knife, 120 metres of cordex wire, 12 cell phones, six vehicles, a bunch of banners and pamphlets, among others, besides ₹5.15 lakh in cash.

Two separate incidents of exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists were reported in the volatile border region this year. Police said attempts by the Maoists to kill the police combing parties were thwarted following which the ultras fled away leaving behind their belongings in both the incidents.

To wean away tribal youth from the influence of left-wing extremism, the police have conducted a slew of sports events in remote areas and distributed sports kits in addition to arranging training to unemployed youth preparing for government jobs, police said.

According to the police, several mega medical camps were conducted, and medicines were distributed free of cost to the needy in the interior villages under the aegis of Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth.

Clothes, bedsheets and groceries were also distributed among the tribal people living in the far-flung areas of the border district.