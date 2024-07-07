24 consumers arrested during raid at Hyderabad’s Cave Club on July 6 night

Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) officials along with Manikonda police and excise officials conducted raids in the Cave Club of Manikonda late on July 6 night.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off. As many as 24 individuals of the 55 present in the club tested positive for ganja. While two, including the DJ in the club, also tested positive for cocaine and five tested positive for Methamphetamine, a senior official involved in the raids informed.

The club hosted a ‘psychedelic music night’ on July 6. The 24 who tested positive were arrested by the police on the spot. Further investigation in the case is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.