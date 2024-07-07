ADVERTISEMENT

24 consumers arrested during raid at Hyderabad’s Cave Club on July 6 night

Published - July 07, 2024 09:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

A‘psychedelic music night’ was organised at the club

Lavpreet Kaur

Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) officials along with Manikonda police and excise officials conducted raids in the Cave Club of Manikonda late on July 6 night.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off. As many as 24 individuals of the 55 present in the club tested positive for ganja. While two, including the DJ in the club, also tested positive for cocaine and five tested positive for Methamphetamine, a senior official involved in the raids informed.

The club hosted a ‘psychedelic music night’ on July 6. The 24 who tested positive were arrested by the police on the spot. Further investigation in the case is underway.

