₹2.36 crore unaccounted cash seized in Karimnagar

October 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Karimnagar two-town police on Monday seized ₹2,36,48,494 unaccounted cash from a van during a vehicle check at Karimnagar Circuit Rest House here.

As part of the stepped-up vigil for strict enforcement of the model code of conduct for the November 30 Assembly elections, the police checked a van bearing registration number TS 09 UD 5198 carrying unaccounted cash without any valid proof or documents, police said.

The police immediately informed the Returning Officer and Income Tax officials concerned about the seizure of the unaccounted cash and handed over the money to the District Grievance Committee constituted by the District Election Officer for further action.

In a statement, Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu said unaccounted cash totalling ₹2,84,67,452 has been seized across the district since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9, 2023.