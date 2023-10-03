235 Agniveers successfully pass out from 1 EME Centre Secunderabad

October 03, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 235 Agniveers successfully completed their training at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad, marking a significant achievement. Dressed in traditional military attire, the Agniveers showcased their skills during the Passing out Parade (PoP) ceremony held on Tuesday.

This group of Agniveers is the second batch to graduate, following the inaugural batch passing out in June. Brigadier Suresh G, the Commandant of 1 EME Centre, took charge of reviewing the parade, while proud parents attended the event to witness the momentous occasion.

Addressing the newly graduated Agniveers, Brigadier Suresh expressed his delight at the success of the Agnipath scheme. He commended the Agniveers for their dedication and emphasised the honour of serving the nation on behalf of over a billion citizens.

Encouraging them to carry the same passion displayed during training into their future assignments, he said, “When the Agniveers embark on field duty, they will comprehend the potential they possess to address challenges encountered during their training. This same fervour must be carried forward into their forthcoming postings.”

Highlighting the competitive spirit that led to the selection of these Agniveers, Brigadier Suresh urged them to transition into a professional spirit as they collaborate with their fellow Agniveers. He also extended congratulations to the faculty for their continuous efforts in training the Agniveers.

The Basic Military Training of the Agniveers commenced from March 1, 2023, lasting for 10 weeks, followed by an additional 14 weeks of Advanced Military Training at various training establishments. Agniveer Prince Kumar, hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, expressed his anticipation of serving the nation. “After a 15-day leave, we will report to our respective posting units and commence our duties,” he shared

A Passing out Parade of Agniveers graduating from Artillery Centre Hyderabad was also held.