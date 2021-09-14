23-year-old woman ends life

A 23-year-old homemaker committed suicide, Narsingi police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Revathi. She hailed from Naskal village in Vikarabad district.

According to police, the victim fell in love with Rahul. They got married seven months ago. They were unable to find employment in Pargi. This led them to move to Narsingi area around a month ago.

“Rahul works in Patancheru. He left for work in the morning. Later, he called the victim on her phone several times, but she did not answer. He felt that something was wrong so he asked his acquaintance Ramesh to check. The victim was found hanging in her house,” Narsingi Sub-inspector of Police Balram said.

He added that the police spoke to the victim’s parents who told them that Rahul did not allow the victim to visit them.

“We booked a case under 174 of the CrPC,” he said.

(Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)