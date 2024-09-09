23 startups selected to AIC T-Hub Lab2Market programme 

A total of 23 startups from among 200-odd that applied have been selected for first cohort of the AIC T-Hub Lab2Market programme aimed at transforming groundbreaking research into market-ready innovations.

The selection was based on their innovative solutions, well-defined commercialisation pathways and potential for significant market impact. The cohort represents a diverse range of sectors, including sustainability, mobility, healthcare, fintech, agriculture and more, startup incubator T-Hub said on Monday in a release announcing the launch of the new programme.

The AIC T-Hub Lab2Market programme offers a unique pathway for researchers and innovators to translate their ideas into commercial successes by focusing on the two key objectives — developing minimum viable products (MVPs) and converting them into scalable startups, it said.

Declutter Solutions, ASMI Innovations, Bharat Plastipay, The Hydrogen Ecosystem, Abe Bikes, SmartKosh, Glassmart, Win Health, RhythmX, Cardiac Rehab, Transcript Life Sciences, NeoSurgix, Token-Disc, Blocks, Robic Rufarm, Bhaumya, Taejoon, Zentrix, Achintya Products, Farm Nutra / Bliss Body, Rapturous Mind, Emiant and Uhenergy Teratech Solutions are the selected startups, T-Hub said.

Startups participating in the programme will receive comprehensive, tailored support, including interactive group learning sessions focused on product development, market strategies and business model refinement besides market access events. Additionally, the participants will receive hands-on assistance to navigate commercialization hurdles, culminating in a final demo day.

“The Lab2Market programme is designed to accelerate innovation across a variety of sectors... will help startups catalyze transformation and evolve into established market players,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

AIC T-Hub envisions expansion of the programme by incorporating more cohorts and sectors and potentially collaborating with other State incubators across the country to ensure a wider reach.