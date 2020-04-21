23 primary contacts of infant victim test negative

All 23 primary contacts of the 45-days-old baby boy from Narayanpet who died of COVID-19 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, the source of infection to the infant could not be found until Tuesday.

District authorities said they will hold fever survey in Abhangapur where the infant hails from.

The infant, who was suffering from pneumonia, had compromised immunity since the day he was born. He tested positive for the virus a few days ago. His family, villagers and officials were hit by the tragic news of the baby’s death on Sunday.

After he tested positive, swab samples were collected from 23 primary contacts, including his parents, extended family and others. All of them have tested negative.

Unsolved mystery

The case remains a puzzle for the authorities since the parents, who are shepherds, told officials they did not step out of the village.

They left home only when the infant suffered from sickness and took him to a private hospital in Mahbubnagar and then to a government hospital there.

“A fever survey will be held on Wednesday in which the temperature of all villagers will be checked. They will be asked about symptoms too. Besides, we will make a list of children below six years of age, the elderly population and with co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension,” said Narayanpet District Medical and Health Officer, N. Shailaja.