23 bags of khaini seized

05 December 2021 00:01 IST

The town police arrested two persons and seized 23 bags of banned khaini or processed chewable tobacco, estimated to worth ₹8.62 lakh, on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police S. Rajendra Prasad addressing media persons said the seizure was based on a tip off. Initially 18 bags of the prohibited product were recovered from the godowns of one R. Madhu, a businessman near the old vegetable market, while five more bags were recovered from his accomplice Naresh’s shop in the town.

It was revealed that the duo sourced their khaini from Hyderabad and were distributing it in and around Suryapet.

They were booked for cheating and related violations under the prohibitive legislation.