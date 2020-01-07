229 traffic violations on Biodiversity flyover

The Cyberabad traffic police on Tuesday recorded 229 cases of traffic violations on Biodiversity Park flyover, which was reopened three days ago. The violations include one case of overspeeding, two cases of dangerous driving, and 88 cases of driving without helmet. The flyover was reopened after over 40 days following an accident in which a car fell from the flyover, leading to the death of a woman.
After it was opened to traffic on Saturday, the first case of overspeeding involved a bike which was driven at 60 kmph, said Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar. The speed limit on the flyover is 40 kmph. CCTV cameras, along with an algorithm, are used to know the average speed of a vehicle.
The CCTV footage is also being used to record other violations such as driving while using cell phone, not wearing helmet and triple riding.
