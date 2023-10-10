HamberMenu
223 polling stations close to LWE affected areas identified as ‘sensitive’ in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

The district police have chalked out an elaborate plan to step up vigil in the remote villages bordering Chhattisgarh to foil attempts, if any, by Maoists to disrupt the election process, sources added

October 10, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 223 polling stations in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been identified as ‘sensitive’ owing to their proximity to the Maoist-affected areas of the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, most of these polling stations are in Dummugudem and Charla mandals, which share border with Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division, considered a Maoist hotbed.

The district police have chalked out an elaborate plan to step up vigil in the remote villages bordering Chhattisgarh to foil attempts, if any, by Maoists to disrupt the election process, sources added.

Meanwhile, Collector and the District Election Officer Dr. Priyanka Ala reviewed the measures to ensure strict enforcement of the model code of conduct for the November 30 Assembly elections at a meeting held at the IDOC in Kothagudem on Monday evening.

Superintendent of Police Dr G. Vineeth and others were present.

A slew of measures such as setting up of a control room and prompt handling of complaints about model code violations received through the cVIGIL app, intensifying vigil at the check posts along the inter-State borders to curb flow of unaccounted cash and liquor were finalised.

