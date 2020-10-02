2,214 more COVID cases in State

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 00:20 IST

8 patients succumb; GHMC records 305 cases

Telangana recorded 2,214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,93,600. Eight more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, which took the toll to 1,135. While 54,443 people underwent tests, results of 1,393 were awaited.

The new 2,214 cases include 305 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 191 from Rangareddy, 153 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 131 from Warangal Urban, 149 from Nalgonda, 106 from Karimnagar, 99 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.

The number of samples tested for coronavirus crossed 30 lakh on Wednesday. From March to September, a total of 30,50,444 samples were tested. Of them, 1,93,600 tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the total, 29,058 were active cases, 1,63,407 have recovered, and 1,135 have died.

