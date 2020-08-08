2,200-year-old inscription discovered at Manjeera valley

HYDERABAD

08 August 2020 23:40 IST

This finding by researchers is set to push back the early history of Telangana by more than three centuries

The discovery of five letters of Brahmi script found on the side of a rock in the Manjeera valley by a bunch of researchers is set to push back the early history of Telangana by more than three centuries. “The earliest inscriptions found in Telangana date back to 1st Century AD in Kotilingala. This inscription is certified as early Brahmi script that was in use during the 2nd Century BC,” says M. A. Srinivasan, a doctoral student of Buddhist history in the region. The inscription was found on a rock on a hillock opposite the Chennakesava Temple in Malthummeda village in Kamareddy district, about six kilometres from the Pocharam Dam reservoir.

Epigraphist K. Maniratnam Reddy has deciphered the five-letter word found on the rock as, “Mādavachhaṁda. It is in Prakrit language and Brāhmī characters of the 2nd century B.C. Seems to be the name of a person”. The discovery adds to the understanding of the socio-mercantile ties of the region. “The Kotilingala inscription is in the Godavari Valley, this inscription on the banks of Manjeera River shows the spread of Buddhism in the region,” informs Mr. Srinivasan. He began exploring the area after the discovery of neolithic cave shelter as well as some cave paintings showing a continuum of human activities.

“The Satavahanas ruled this areas of Deccan for 450 years. While the 23rd ruler Gautamiptura Satakarni is well known, there were 29 other rulers. One of the legendary kings was Srimukha, who was a Jain,” says another historian, who has studied the Early Deccan period. The extent and spread of Satavahana rule appeared like a puzzle without enough epigraphic evidence. With the discovery of this inscription, the pieces of puzzle fall in place as the earliest Naneghat inscription on the west coast of India and the records of trade routs and capitals in the Deccan plateau appear connected with different settlements.

Advertising

Advertising