22 students from Resonance Hyderabad score over 99 percentile in JEE Main

February 07, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Twenty two students of Resonance junior colleges scored over 99 percentile in the JEE Main exam, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The outstanding performers, along with their parents and teachers, were facilitated by Resonance Hyderabad Centres director, Purnachandra Rao.

The top scorer was Kondabattini Roshan with 99.644 percentile. The other good performers were M.Nihal Raj (99.624), Yada Akshay (99.603), Vangimalla Sai Akhil (99.574), Sai Kaushik (99.49), Aarav Jayalwal (99.42), E Kathik (99.417), Rohit Singh (99.385), Mohammed Mojahid (99.344) and Anirudh Arrepu (99.29), among others