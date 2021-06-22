2.1L ryots get ₹651 crore on day 7

Kharif crops sown on nearly 19L acres so far

About 2.1 lakh farmers with a landholding of 13.02 lakh acres were paid investment support of ₹651.07 crore under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on the seventh day of the benefit disbursement on Tuesday.

So far, about 59.71 lakh farmers with a landholding of 133.27 lakh acres have received the Rythu Bandhu benefit of ₹6,663.79 crore. Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said on Tuesday that against the normal rainfall of 95.4 mm till date this season, the actual rainfall recorded in the State was 137.6 mm, about 40% excess.

About 13 lakh quintals of various seed required for the kharif cultivation was already positioned and the farming community had already taken up sowing operations. As part of encouraging organic cultivation, the government had provided green manure crop seed worth ₹61.52 crore to the farming community on subsidy and they would be sufficient for improving soil nutrition in about 14 lakh acres.

On fertilizer, the Minister said a total of 8.64 lakh tonnes of various fertilizer including 4.41 lakh tonnes of urea was positioned so far. Sowing of kharif crops was taken up in 18.88 lakh acres so far with cotton sown on 14.82 lakh acres and redgram in 1.58 lakh acres.