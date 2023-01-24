ADVERTISEMENT

2,16,217 persons screened, 49,807 reading glasses handed over

January 24, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

:Kanti Velugu eye checking in Sangareddy District. File. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Kanti Velugu programme which is underway, reached its Day 3 on Monday. A total of 2,16,217 people were screened across Telangana out of which 95,627 were men, 1,14,539 - females and 226 were transgender persons. A total of 49,807 reading glasses were handed over to those in need out of which 41,370 were to people aged 40 years and above and remaining 5,123 were to people aged below 40 years. 33,804 persons were identified for prescription spectacles. 1,32,347 people did not have any eye related issues during screening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US