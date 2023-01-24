2,16,217 persons screened, 49,807 reading glasses handed over

January 24, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Kanti Velugu programme which is underway, reached its Day 3 on Monday. A total of 2,16,217 people were screened across Telangana out of which 95,627 were men, 1,14,539 - females and 226 were transgender persons. A total of 49,807 reading glasses were handed over to those in need out of which 41,370 were to people aged 40 years and above and remaining 5,123 were to people aged below 40 years. 33,804 persons were identified for prescription spectacles. 1,32,347 people did not have any eye related issues during screening.

