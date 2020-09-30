2,103 new COVID cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 23:26 IST

Break-up of fatality figures finally changed after 63 days

The COVID-19 tally in Telangana has gone up to 1,91,386 with 2,103 cases being reported on Tuesday. Eleven more deaths were registered, taking the toll to 1,127.

While 55,359 people underwent tests, results of 975 were awaited. The new 2,103 cases include 298 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 176 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 172 from Rangareddy, 141 from Nalgonda, 103 from Karimnagar, 102 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 93 from Khammam, 92 from Siddipet, and 85 from Warangal Urban.

On the whole, 29,96,001 samples were tested from March 2 to September 29. There are 29,326 active cases at present while 1,60,933 have recovered.

Change in constants

It took around 63 days for the death statistics due to COVID-19 and co-morbidities to change in the media bulletin issued by the Health department.

The percentage of remained due to COVID-19 remained at 46.13% and due to co-morbidities at 53.87% after it the element was included in the bulletin from July 28. It stayed the same till September 27. In the media bulletin issued on Tuesday based on statistics from Monday, the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96%, and due to co-morbidities was 55.04%.

The numbers remained the same in the bulletin issued on Wednesday too.