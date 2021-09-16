Hyderabad

21 tribal graduates to get free coaching for IES

As many as 21 tribal engineering graduates from the district have been selected for a nine-month free coaching for the highly competitive Indian Engineering Services (IES) recruitment exam.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, selected the 21 young techies from various Agency mandals aspiring to explore bright career prospects in IES, sources in the ITDA said.

The techies will undergo the comprehensive coaching at a Hyderabad-based academy. ITDA will bear the coaching and accommodation expenses of the 21 graduates to enable them excel in IES recruitment exam and join the government sector as engineers to serve the nation.


Printable version | Sep 16, 2021

