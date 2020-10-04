21 kg ganja seized, 4 arrested

HYDERABAD

Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials seized 21 kg dry ganja in Hyderabad on Sunday and arrested four people.

The department’s Enforcement Wing (Hyderabad) initially seized 1.2 kg ganja from K Manoj Singh (42), K Mahesh Daniel Reddy (24), and G Venkata Sai Shashank (22) at Tilak Nagar.

Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent (Hyderabad) N. Anjireddy said that upon further inquiry, Manoj Singh revealed that a person named Srujan Kumar (23) supplied the seized contraband. The officials came to know that more ganja was at Srujan Kumar’s residence at Vidyanagar.

They raided his house at Lalitha Nagar Colony and seized 20 kg more ganja kept in a gunny bag. The enforcement team caught Srujan Kumar, who told them that he bought the contraband from a person named Subba Rao, who is a resident of Donkarayi, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, at ₹1,500 per kg and sold it at ₹2,500 per kg.