2,092 positive in State, highest on a single day

HYDERABAD

06 August 2020 22:58 IST

13 persons succumb on August 5 taking the toll to 589

The State registered over 2,000 COVID positive cases on a single day for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with 2,092 swab samples testing positive.

This is the highest number of cases registered on a single day overtaking the previous highest of 2,083 cases registered on July 31 and 2,012 on August 4.

The total number of affected people is inching closer to 75,000 mark reaching 73,050 on Wednesday and 13 persons succumbed to the virus during the day taking the total to 589.

In all, 1,289 persons recovered during the day taking the cumulative to 52,103 and the number of active cases as on Wednesday was 20,358.

The GHMC continues to contribute the bulk of positive cases with 535 swab samples testing positive on Wednesday. Rangareddy with 169 positive cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri (126) continued to register cases in excess of 100 while Warangal Urban with 128, Karimnagar (123) and Sangareddy (101) too breached the three digit mark.

According to the bulletin, Nizamabad with 91 and Sircilla with 83 positive cases, registered cases on the higher side. A total of 21,346 swab samples were collected on Wednesday taking the total to 5.53 lakh and of the total samples collected, reports relating to 1,550 persons were awaited. As many as 17,857 beds out of 20,396 available were vacant. Of these, regular beds constituted 11,520, 5,861 oxygen and 1,882 ICU beds.