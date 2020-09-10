2,081 organs gave new lease of life since 2013

HYDERABAD

10 September 2020 23:30 IST

The Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme has witnessed as many 769 donations translating into 2,081 organs since 2013.

According to data, a bulk of these organs comprise kidneys (1,211), followed by livers (729) and hearts (102). This year saw as many as 102 organ donations, of which 56 were kidneys.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the kin of a 21-year-old youth, who succumbed to injuries after a road accident, agreed to donating his organs.

The donor, identified as Komire Naveen, who was a resident of Gowreddipeta village in Peddapalli district, met with a road accident on August 31. He was rushed to a private hospital and later moved to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad branch, for treatment.

However, he was declared brain-dead on September 8. After a Jeevandan coordinator counselled his parents, they consented to donate his organs. Five organs, including two kidneys, a liver and two corneas were donated.

Jeevandan expressed gratitude to the family of Mr. Naveen for having saved lives of those in need of organ transplantation.