2,070 new COVID cases, 18 deaths reported in TS

Tests go up to a record 1,38,182; daily positivity rate down to 1.5%

Continuing the trend of slow but steady drop in coronavirus infection, a total of 2,070 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Saturday.

A record number of 1,38,182 samples were tested on Saturday and the reports of 1,418 samples were still awaited. A total of 3,762 infected persons were declared recovered during the day taking their cumulative total to 5,57,162.

The cumulative total of infections and deaths have gone up to 5,89,734 and 3,364, respectively.

The active COVID cases in the State stood at 29,208 as of Saturday evening, including 13,021 undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining staying in home and institutional isolation.

Based on the active cases in a locality, there were 205 active micro containment zones in the State on Saturday, including 59 in Mahabubabad, 44 in Nalgonda, 12 in Warangal Rural, 11 in Siddipet and 10 in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts. Such zones were in single digit in another 14 districts.