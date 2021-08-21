2,056 booked for drunk driving in 60 days

Hyderabad

21 August 2021 23:40 IST

Police file 1,670 chargesheets

As many as 2,056 tippler drivers were booked by the Hyderabad Traffic police in the last 60 days.

The police filed 1,670 chargesheets against the drunk drivers and they were produced in the 3rd and 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Nampally.

“The courts awarded punishment of stand till the rising of the court to three persons and cancelled the driving licence of one person,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

The court has imposed a fine of ₹1.74 crore to 1,666 tippler drivers and the rest 386 violators will be produced in court after filing the chargesheet against them.

Those convicted of drunken driving and other traffic violations may face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport and visa clearance, Mr. Kumar said.

“If any person drives a vehicle in drunken condition and causes a fatal accident, insurance will not be covered as per IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India) Rules. Similarly in the case of injury/death while triple riding also insurance will not be covered,” he said.

The violators were also counselled at Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet. The drive against drunken driving and other violations will continue, he added.