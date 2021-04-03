2,049 tipplers caught in March

Hyderabad

03 April 2021 23:48 IST

Hyderabad traffic police booked 2,049 tippler drivers in March alone in their effort to ensure road safety by holding frequent drunk driving checks.

Police said that 1,917 chargesheets were filed against those caught and were produced in 3rd and 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Nampally, and the courts awarded imprisonment to 58 persons. A fine of ₹1,99,56,300 was imposed on the remaining 1,859 persons, caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

“All the violators sentenced for imprisonment were sent to Chanchalguda jail and the remaining 132 will be produced in court after filing chargesheets against them,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

Persons convicted of drunken driving and other traffic violations might face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport and visa clearance, he said.

“The violators were counselled at TTI, Goshamahal and Begumpet. The drive against drunken driving and other violations will continue for the safety of commuters,” Mr. Kumar added.