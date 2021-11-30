Hyderabad

203 new SIs for Hyderabad city police

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar welcomed sub-inspectors of the 2020 batch at an event held at the city armed reserve headquarters on Monday.

The officers who are presently under probation will be allotted to the various law & order police stations in the commissionerate limits.

Of the total 203 officers allotted, 162 who completed their basic and field training have been posted to their place of assignment. The remaining 41 officers would join duty towards the end of December after completing other requirements.

The 203-force includes 61 women officers.


