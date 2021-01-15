202 new virus cases in TS

HYDERABAD

15 January 2021 23:18 IST

The State on Thursday recorded 202 COVID-19 positive cases, pushing the total number of cases to over 2.91 lakh.

According to the media bulletin on COVID-19 released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, two deaths were recorded, thus bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,574. Meanwhile, the number of patients who recovered surpassed the day’s positive cases as 253 recoveries were recorded.

The State tested fewer samples — just 19,898 — and 248 test reports are awaited. As many as 8,755 primary contacts were tested and 2,387 secondary contacts were tested. Of the total tests conducted, 17,209 tests were conducted at government facilities.

With low testing, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded 48 cases, followed by 15 in Rangareddy, 12 in Karimnagar, and 10 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.