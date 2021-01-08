20,000 litre free water to be launched on Monday

HYDERABAD

It was on TRS manifesto for GHMC elections

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to launch the scheme for providing 20,000 litres of water per month free of cost to each family in Hyderabad, on Monday.

This is in fulfilment of the GHMC election promise spelled out in the TRS manifesto.

While the location of the launch is yet to be finalised, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board are positive that the launch would be on Monday as per schedule.

Three locations in close vicinity of one another, namely Borabanda, Yusufguda and SPR Hills are being mulled over for the launch, and a final decision might be taken on Saturday.

The HMWS&SB has not generated water bills so far for this month, in anticipation of the launch of the scheme from the Minister’s hands.