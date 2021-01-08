20,000 litre free water to be launched on Monday

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to launch the scheme for providing 20,000 litres of water per month free of cost to each family in Hyderabad, on Monday.
This is in fulfilment of the GHMC election promise spelled out in the TRS manifesto.
While the location of the launch is yet to be finalised, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board are positive that the launch would be on Monday as per schedule.
Three locations in close vicinity of one another, namely Borabanda, Yusufguda and SPR Hills are being mulled over for the launch, and a final decision might be taken on Saturday.
The HMWS&SB has not generated water bills so far for this month, in anticipation of the launch of the scheme from the Minister’s hands.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath