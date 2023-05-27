₹2,000 notes keep pouring into fuel stations, with little change in sales

May 27, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Days after banks started exchanging the ₹2,000 notes, in the wake of a Reserve Bank of India decision to pull out the denomination from active circulation, petrol bunks continue to receive more such notes than before from customers but without any significant change in the fuel sales.

“Many people are scared if they go to banks and deposit they might get tracked,” a leader of petroleum dealers said, adding the pattern of more customers using ₹2,000 notes to purchase fuel is not specific to a region.

Customers are getting into arguments if bunks refuse to accept the notes. But the change available with bunks is limited amid more digital transactions. “From those taking products in large quantities such as trucks, the notes are accepted since it is a genuine transaction and also gets reflected in our automation system. But when the quantities sought are less and customers tender the high denomination notes, we will not have much proof,” explains Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association president Amarender Reddy.

Ever since the May 19 RBI announcement, customers are using the notes at fuel outlets, but that has not translated into any substantial increase in the sales, dealers say. Besides coming under the scanner of enforcement agencies, ending up with more notes in daily cash collection also translates into paying more cash handling charges to banks for the dealers.

The levy applies to other businesses and customers depositing cash beyond the threshold limit. “Cash handling charges will be more... for exchange of notes some banks also are insisting on customer’s Aadhaar number and asking for forms to be filled up,” Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations president Prakash Ammanabolu said.

All India Bank Employees’ Association general secretary C.H.Venkatachalam has also flagged to the RBI how “some banks are still insisting on the public to provide a request letter along with detail of the notes, ID proof, contact number, address”.

Sources in banks say barring on May 23 when customer footfall was more there has been no significant change in the number of customers coming to exchange the notes or deposit them at the branches. A new month is likely to see more people trying to use them at fuel outlets as also visiting bank branches with employers, especially civil contractors, likely to pay salaries with ₹2,000 notes.

On its part, petroleum dealers body such as Consortium Of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) has asked members to avoid bulk tendering of ₹2,000 notes. “If the same is tendered appropriate details of customers (Aadhaar and PAN details) should be secured for accountability and trail of the currency channel, if in case future IT scrutiny is enabled,” it said recently. It also advised dealers against depositing cash more than their daily transacted business value.

“Be watchful about depositing ₹2,000 notes in your bank accounts over and above your normal daily average deposit,” CIPD said, urging dealers not to turn away customers. Instead inform them that such notes will be accepted if transaction is above ₹1,000, since less change is available with the outlets.

Cooking gas agencies have been advised to not end up with ₹2,000 notes disproportionate to their sales, a leader of Telangana LPG Distributors Association said.

