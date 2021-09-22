200 kg ganja seized, two accused apprehended

The Special Operations Team of the Rachakonda police on Wednesday apprehended two persons accused of illegally transporting ganja, and seized 200 kg of the narcotic, and other articles worth an estimated ₹21 lakh.

According to police, the accused are Shingarapu Saidulu, 34, a farmer, and resident of Aitipamula village in Nalgonda district, and Chiluka Saidi Reddy, 28, a car driver by profession, and resident of Poreddygudem, also in Nalgonda district. Four other accused identified as Mende Venkanna, 30, T Venkanna, 28, Gopala Nagendram. 30, and Dalapathi Somra, 30, are absconding.

Police said that Mende Venkanna and T Venkanna are cousins and hail from the same village. They intended to work together, and bought van. They then began illegally transporting ganja from Bhadrachalam Agency area to Hyderabad and its outskirts.

The accused then allegedly met Nagendram, the ganja supplier, and Somra, the receiver. They then allegedly took on board Saidulu and Saidi Reddy as partners.

Police said that Saidulu, Saidi Reddy, Mende Venkanna and T Venkanna transported ganja five times and handed it over to Nagendram. Mende Venkanna and T Venkanna allegedly went to Bhadrachalam to meet Somra, who confirmed that he would supply the contraband to them. The accused Saidi Reddy and Saidulu collected ganja, and concealed it under the seats of the van. They then sold the contraband, which they bought for ₹3,000 per kg for ₹8,000 per kg.

The accused were intercepted at near Abdullapurmet on Wednesday, while they were attempting to flee from the police.