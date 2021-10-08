200 investors take part at TiE Sustainability Summit

HYDERABAD

08 October 2021 23:46 IST

TiE Sustainability Summit, a three-day event organised by TiE Hyderabad earlier this week, was one of the largest events in the sustainability space with a participation of 40,000 social enterprises, start-ups and entrepreneurs from 64 countries.

Of the 40,000, as many as 30,000 were social enterprises, the organisers said in a release, terming it as a record and distinction. The summit with ‘entrepreneurship meets sustainability’ as its theme had six tracks, 65 sessions and 225 speakers. It also had the participation of 200 investors.

The event concluded on October 6 evening with presentation of the TSS Social Enterprises Awards. The organisers said 115 social enterprises were recognised and felicitated. They were selected from among the 30,000 social enterprises that had registered for the Summit. The winners included Jayashree Industries founded by Arunachalam Muruganantham, who has set up the world’s first low-cost machine to produce sanitary pads, Dharavi Market, iKure, Gen Robotics, Marut Drones, Drona Maps, Naandi, NICE, Civics Unplugged (USA), Carbonlites, Bharat Rohan, Bamboo House, Sukarma and Vise Organics.

Advertising

Advertising

Past President of TiE Hyderabad Kali Prasad Gadiraju said the criteria for selecting the award winners included current and future social impact of the enterprise; demonstration of leadership, alignment with SDG, leadership potential, current funding, revenue model, value proposition, differentiation and Intellectual Property. The awards were given under five categories – TSS Social Enterprise of the year; TSS Transformational Social Enterprise of the year; TSS Innovative Social Enterprise of the Year; Emerging Social Enterprise of the year and TSS Women Social Entrepreneur of the year.

TiE Hyderabad plans to publish a coffee table book highlighting the award winning social enterprises and their journey. TiE Hyderabad intends to roll out an over $200 million Social Impact Fund. During the event, it also announced rural innovators initiative and a ₹15 crore grant towards the same.

President Manohar Reddy and vice president Suresh Raju said TiE Hyderabad will be hosting TiE Global Summit in December next year.