200 days since first case of coronavirus

A total of 1,65,003 cases detected in the State from March 2 to September 17

Do you remember March 2, 2020, when news of the first COVID case in Telangana came out?

It has been 200 days till September 17 (Thursday) since coronavirus was first detected in the State.

The pandemic that started in the month of March in Telangana State changed the way we live, move around, communicate with family and friends, and execute our work.

And for hundreds of families, it led to tragedy of losing a loved one.

From March 2 to September 17, a total of 1,65,003 cases were detected in the State. Of them, 1,33,555 have recovered and 1,005 have died.