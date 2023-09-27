200 candidates handed over appointment letters

September 27, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

As many as 200 candidates of various departments received appointment letters from Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy at the Rozgar Mela held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Among the candidates were 84 from postal department, 36 from State-level bankers’ committee, 25 from Central Board of Direct Taxes, 23 from Bharat Dynamic Limited, 11 from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11 from Higher Education, six from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, two from Food Corporation of India and two from Geological Survey of India.

Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, P.V.S. Reddy on behalf of Telangana Postal Circle welcomed the new recruits and explained the various benefits of joining the Government of India.

