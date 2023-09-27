ADVERTISEMENT

200 candidates handed over appointment letters

September 27, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 200 candidates of various departments received appointment letters from Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy at the Rozgar Mela held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Among the candidates were 84 from postal department, 36 from State-level bankers’ committee, 25 from Central Board of Direct Taxes, 23 from Bharat Dynamic Limited, 11 from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11 from Higher Education, six from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, two from Food Corporation of India and two from Geological Survey of India.

Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, P.V.S. Reddy on behalf of Telangana Postal Circle welcomed the new recruits and explained the various benefits of joining the Government of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US