20 youngsters booked for circulating morphed content on social media

March 29, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad city police’s cybercrime wing on Wednesday booked cases against 20 social media users for circulating morphed content, purportedly objectionable, defamatory and insulting in nature, relating to certain public representatives.

All violators are students or dropouts, in the age group of 20-30 years. They were indulging in such activity with an intention to increase their subscribership and ratings to earn money, DCP (Cyber Crimes) Sneha Mehra said addressing mediapersons.

The content produced by some of the social media channels were also in the nature of harming the modesty of women, and the related violations attract penal sections under the IPC and the Information Technology Act, she said.

They have also been served notices under 41(A), for appearance before the police.

Eight of the total 20 offenders booked were traced and legal action was initiated. They include Attada Srinivasa Rao of Vizianagaram, Peraka Nagavenkata Jyothi Kiran of Krishna district, Sirasani Manikanta and Billa Srikanth of Kadapa (all from Andhra Pradesh), Baddanj Sravan of Nizamabad, Motam Srinu of Warangal, Vadluri Naveen of Jagityal and Bolli Chandrashekar of Karimnagar (all from Telangana).