Hyderabad

20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

Man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting minor

A local court awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a 47-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused was identified as Mateen Khan Pathan, a driver and resident of Jangammet. According to Chatrinaka police, in January 2019, the complainant’s sister found the accused sexually assaulting the minor girl. And seeing her, he escaped but was arrested later. Pathan was also fined ₹10,000.

