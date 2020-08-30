20 transformers gutted in fire at NPDCL store

A major fire broke out in the electricity store of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) in Karimnagar town on Saturday.

Fire officials suspect that fire broke out due to short-circuit. No casualties were reported. More than 20 new transformers were gutted in the fire, causing a loss of around ₹ 18 lakh.

District Fire Officer T Venkanna said that at 9.35 a.m. they received a call and within four minutes a multi-purpose fire tender was rushed to the spot. “A few minutes later, two fire tenders, from Manakondur and Choppadandi, were sent to the spot to doze off the flames,” he said, adding that the entire operation was carried out for more than an hour.

He suspects that sparks emanating from power lines above could have led to the fire. “The exact reason can be known only after the investigation by both departments,” the DFO said.

He said that quick action from the firemen saved several lives and prevented property loss of at least ₹ 3 crore.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Collector K Shashanka and Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy senior officials visited the spot.