20 transformers gutted in fire at NPDCL store

A major fire broke out in the electricity store of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) in Karimnagar town on Saturday.
Fire officials suspect that fire broke out due to short-circuit. No casualties were reported. More than 20 new transformers were gutted in the fire, causing a loss of around ₹ 18 lakh.
District Fire Officer T Venkanna said that at 9.35 a.m. they received a call and within four minutes a multi-purpose fire tender was rushed to the spot. “A few minutes later, two fire tenders, from Manakondur and Choppadandi, were sent to the spot to doze off the flames,” he said, adding that the entire operation was carried out for more than an hour.
He suspects that sparks emanating from power lines above could have led to the fire. “The exact reason can be known only after the investigation by both departments,” the DFO said.
He said that quick action from the firemen saved several lives and prevented property loss of at least ₹ 3 crore.
BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Collector K Shashanka and Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy senior officials visited the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath