20 tmcft required for rabi: Minister

Minister for Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy here on Friday said the District Irrigation Advisory Board proposed to urge the government to release 20 tmcft of water to grow different crops on over 2.45 lakh acres during rabi.

Except in Singur and Nizam Sagar projects, water was at full reservoir level in all reservoirs and the administration prepared plans to provide water to a maximum extent for crops. The rabi action plan had also taken into consideration the availability of water in May, he said while participating in the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, D. Vithal Rao and D. Shobha, ZP chairpersons of Nizamabad and Kamareddy respectively, M. Ram Mohan Rao and N. Satyanarayana, Collectors of the two districts, MLCs Akula Lalitha and V.G. Goud, MLAs Hanmanth Shinde and J. Surender and engineering authorities were among those who took part in the IDB discussions.

It was proposed to give 4.5 tmcft of water to 37,000 acres under SRSP, 5,700 acres under Nizamsagar and 4.5 tmcft for 45,000 acres from Alisagar. Water would be released from December 25 for eight wettings. About 3.5 tmcft of water for 35,000 acres under Gutpa LI scheme would be released from December 26 and 1.80 tmcft would be released under the Ramadugu project.

From D-10 to ED-49 under Nizamsagar project, two tmcft would be released for the last two wettings.

The Minister asked the authorities to work with a perfect coordination. The Speaker suggested that officials plan in advance to provide seed and fertilizer to farmers.

Superintending Engineer, Irrigation, Muralidhar and District Agriculture Officer M. Govindu also participated.