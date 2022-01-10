20 startups selected for pre-incubation programme

Twenty startup ideas have been selected for i2E Lab, a 14-week pre-incubation programme co-created by Telangana State Innovation Cell, the State IT Department and Make Room India (Uttunga Ventures).

The startups have been chosen based on their emphasis to ensure inclusivity, potential to grow as well as market. The startups are from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Innovators from Telangana hail from Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hyderabad, a release shared by the IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office on Monday said.

Targeted mentoring, workshops on idea validation, business model, customer validation and scaling of the idea to the next level are some of the components of the programme. The teams will have the benefits of leveraging expertise of over 100 mentors from various sectors. The chosen ideas are from the areas of electric vehicles, health tech, edutech, sustainability, agriculture, assistive technology, SaaS, tech for good, green tech and community health.

“i2E is a first-of-its-kind pre-incubation programme that aims to manoeuvre an idea-level innovator’s thought process to become more aspirational about his/her idea and eventually tuning them to a full-fledged entrepreneur,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.