20 people booked for not wearing masks

NALGONDA

10 April 2021 01:22 IST

Police invoke Disaster Management Act

Nalgonda DSP Venkateswara Reddy on Friday said that 20 persons in the limits of Nalgonda Rural, Nakrekal, Chandur and Chityal were booked for not wearing masks.

Launching the drive, while advocating for anti-COVID-19 measures in the wake of rising positive numbers, the police invoked the Disaster Management Act.

Mr. Reddy said the police are conducting awareness programmes on prevention and safety aspects, and the drive to check violators would be taken seriously.

Earlier, District Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath has also cleared that political party organisers in the by poll campaign in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency will also be booked if participants violate COVID protocol.

Enforcing it, a total 19 cases were booked in the constituency, in which the Congress and the BJP had six violators each, while the TRS had seven violators.