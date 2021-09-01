20 injured in bus mishap

01 September 2021 21:46 IST

At least 20 persons were injured when a private school bus carrying a marriage party overturned near Sitarampuram village in Kusumanchi mandal on Wednesday evening.

Around 40 villagers belonging to Sitarampuram and Pocharam villages were in the bus after attending a marriage ceremony in Kamepalli.

An employee of a private school allegedly arranged the bus to ferry them from Kamepalli to Sitarampuram with the permission of the school management, sources said.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle after its steering wheel rod broke. The bus turned upside down and ploughed into the roadside agricultural field. Nearly 20 occupants suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam.

Sources said the private school bus has long been lying unused due to the prolonged closure of the school due to the pandemic.