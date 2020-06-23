20-crore target for Haritha Haaram

Tamarind saplings will be given preference for plantation in the sixth phase of Haritha Haaram programme, with a vision to reduce import of the daily essential in Telangana kitchens.
As per the directives from Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, tamarind saplings should be planted on large scale, a note from the Forest department said. Accordingly, 24.5 lakh saplings will be supplied from the Forest department, and 81.69 lakh have been grown in nurseries by the village panchayat, the note said.
Preference will also be given for teak, bamboo, casuarina, flowers and fruit plants. Besides, 37 fruit-bearing species have been identified to be planted in forest areas, for prevention of monkey menace in villages.
On the whole, a total of 21.16 crore saplings have been raised in the nurseries of GHMC, HMDA and Panchayat Raj, and a total of 24.74 crore saplings are readily available for planting. Of these, 2.16 crore plants are large sized, which are supplied by the Forest department. Plantation targets of five crore for HMDA and 2.5 crore for GHMC have been fixed by the government, while all other urban local bodies are to plant five crore more.
As part of the Haritha Haaram, a total of 155.77 crore saplings have been planted in the last five years. An additional 30.97 crore have been planted in forest areas for regeneration, taking the total to 182.74 crore.
For 2020-21, the target is about 20 crore. Miyawaki method is being encouraged for faster and thicker growth of plantation in less areas, the note said.
