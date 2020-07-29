2 youths held for diverting NGO fund

Two persons, who were running an NGO by the name Hyderabad Youth Courage, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly seeking donations to help the family of a chronically-ill person but diverting the funds to their personal bank accounts.

The Chandrayangutta police and sleuths of the South Zone Task Force, who apprehended the accused, identified them as Salman Khan (29), a resident of Humayun Nagar, and Syed Ayub (31), a resident of Borabanda.

The duo run the Facebook page Hyderabad Youth Courage. Police said that they posted videos of families who were in dire circumstances and appealed to the public for funds.

The duo allegedly posted a video of a chronically-ill person by the name Yasmeen Sultana, who later died, and sought funds to help her family. The video displayed the account details of Asra Begum. After receiving funds, Asra Begum allegedly transferred ₹15 lakh into Salman’s account, and another ₹15 lakh into the account of Rashed, who, police said, was Salman’s relative. The remaining amount allegedly was retained in her own account.

A few days ago, Salman posted a video on the Hyderabad Youth Courage Facebook page maintaining innocence and said that he had raised the funds to financially secure the family of the deceased.

Last month, Salman and Ayub were arrested by the Panjagutta police for allegedly creating a ruckus at a private hospital in Banjara Hills demanding that a COVID-19 positive patient be treated there.